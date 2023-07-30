International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 165 ($2.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.95.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 6.7 %

ICAGY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 291,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 122.59% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.