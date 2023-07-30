Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. 385,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,683. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

