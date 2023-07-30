Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IHIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.43. 234,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 27,148.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.