Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

QQQ traded up $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.48. 56,902,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.55.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.