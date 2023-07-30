Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

Shares of INVU stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 888,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,215. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

