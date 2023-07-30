Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview Price Performance
Shares of INVU stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 888,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,215. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Investview
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investview
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.