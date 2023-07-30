iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,821,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,533,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,181,000 after buying an additional 1,153,424 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,967,000 after buying an additional 921,894 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,045,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after buying an additional 276,320 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 848,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1648 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

