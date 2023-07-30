iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $70,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,315 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.