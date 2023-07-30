iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 231,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJH stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $271.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.