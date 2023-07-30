iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 107,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,069 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.