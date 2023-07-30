iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

