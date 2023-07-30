iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $125,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,233,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,905. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.