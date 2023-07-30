iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 305,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 113,936 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 445,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. 9,233,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,905. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

