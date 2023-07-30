iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.62. 113,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,110. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

