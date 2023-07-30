iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 165,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,124. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

