iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Lifted by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,567 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

