iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.