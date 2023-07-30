iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.1% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.93. 896,964 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $125.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

