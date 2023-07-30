iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Trimmed by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 5.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 585,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,712. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

