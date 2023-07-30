iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVE stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.41. The company had a trading volume of 286,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,913. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

