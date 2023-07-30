iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 30,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

