iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Gries Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gries Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

