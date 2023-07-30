Israel Discount Bank of New York Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up 2.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 210,041 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 555,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 40,148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $3,722,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 457,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

