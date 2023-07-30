Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $402,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Chevron were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,546,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

