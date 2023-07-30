Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $550,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 24,054,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. The company has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.