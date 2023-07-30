Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 34 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded up $29.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,912.52. The stock had a trading volume of 687,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,816. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,068.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,832.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

