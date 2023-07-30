ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 98.4% in July

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 1.1% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 550,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Stock Up 0.2 %

ITOCY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,987. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.69. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

