J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 445 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 112,989 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.02. 1,165,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,449. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

