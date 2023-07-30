J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,863,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,958,952. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

