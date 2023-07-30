J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,004,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

