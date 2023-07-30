J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $927,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 2,247,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,791. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

