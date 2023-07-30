J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 595 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.05. 771,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.58. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

