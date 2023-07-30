J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.77. 3,595,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

