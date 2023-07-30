J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.
NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,241. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
