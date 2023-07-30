J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BALL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Ball Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 981,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

