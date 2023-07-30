Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $22.05 during midday trading on Friday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.
Jenoptik Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jenoptik
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.