Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $22.05 during midday trading on Friday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

