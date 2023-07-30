Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.26 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $310,908.83 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,439.25 or 1.00024730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00841984 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $312,397.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

