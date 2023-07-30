JMP Securities Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $380.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.56 and a 200-day moving average of $225.07. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 285.9% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

