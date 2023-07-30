Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 100,145 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3,851.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,399 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

