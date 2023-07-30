Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 17,523 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 213.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,808.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 6.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $6.98 on Friday, reaching $120.94. 1,456,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,822. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $121.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

