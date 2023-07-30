Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,273,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,403. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

