Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.12.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

