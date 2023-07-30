Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in RTX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Trading Up 2.5 %

RTX stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. 11,621,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,790. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

