Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,405. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

