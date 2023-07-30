Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $216.22. 1,041,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,560. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $221.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

