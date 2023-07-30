Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,527 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $594,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $899.79. 1,879,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,921. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $843.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

