Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 22,973 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. 11,595,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,113. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

