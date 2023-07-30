Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 8,701 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 172.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.08. 433,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

