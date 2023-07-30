JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,190,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,863,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,966 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

