JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 9.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $32,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.82. 4,359,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,727. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

