Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

JNPR has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

